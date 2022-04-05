Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

BOSSY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

