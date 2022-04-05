Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

BOSSY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

