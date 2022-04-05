Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) received a €64.00 ($70.33) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.34 ($68.51).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.16 ($58.42) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.50 and its 200-day moving average is €52.98.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

