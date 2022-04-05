Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €64.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €64.00 ($70.33) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.84) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.34 ($68.51).

ETR BOSS opened at €53.16 ($58.42) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.50 and its 200-day moving average is €52.98.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

