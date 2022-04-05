Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.