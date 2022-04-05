Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($76.92) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($71.43) to €59.00 ($64.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($73.63) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

BOSSY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

