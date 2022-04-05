Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 2.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $437.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.68.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.36.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.