Humanscape Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $261.97 million and $17.76 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00107430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

