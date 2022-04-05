Hush Achieves Market Cap of $2.36 Million (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Hush has a total market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1,448.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00373982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00090985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00104107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

