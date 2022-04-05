Hxro (HXRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $146.87 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $146.87 million and $337,597.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro (HXRO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 422,208,616 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

