Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Trading Down 11.6%

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.31. 646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

About Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

