Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IDRA opened at $0.54 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.
