Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $0.54 on Friday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 270.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 437.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

