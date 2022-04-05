Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Idle (IDLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00003490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $45,744.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.26 or 0.07517386 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,942.80 or 0.99867953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00055004 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,746 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

