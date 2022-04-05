IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Robert W. Baird

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $744.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of -0.63. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

