Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,687 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

