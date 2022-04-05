Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 42,982 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 59.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,091,000 after buying an additional 407,189 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 97.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 614,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 302,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

NYSE PRU opened at $116.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

