Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 16,828 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.44 and a one year high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

