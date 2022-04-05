Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 34,521 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NOV by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NOV by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:NOV opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.00. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

