Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 37,241 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAP. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.