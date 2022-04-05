Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.