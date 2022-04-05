Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,331 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

