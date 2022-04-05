Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.94 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter worth about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $4,393,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

