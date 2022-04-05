Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.89 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.61 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $125.48 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

