Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 12.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Western Digital by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $418,643,000 after acquiring an additional 889,812 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.00. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

