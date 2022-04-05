Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,949 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

