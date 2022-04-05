Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 16,263 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $178.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.55 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.02%.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.25.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.