Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 41,210 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,210 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $83.16 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.39. The firm has a market cap of $352.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

