Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,079 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 67,281 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 264,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

MAN opened at $94.38 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.32 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

