Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,305,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,371,000 after acquiring an additional 115,689 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,839,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,379,206,000 after acquiring an additional 106,270 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 980,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,295 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,006,000 after acquiring an additional 35,722 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,956. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD opened at $325.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $305.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.18. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.75.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

