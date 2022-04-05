Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,876 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.79 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

