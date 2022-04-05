Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 7,863 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

