IMI plc (LON:IMI) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.80 Per Share

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,354 ($17.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,878 ($24.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,496.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,644.25.
In other news, insider Caroline Dowling bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.79) per share, for a total transaction of £18,629 ($24,431.48). Also, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.44), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($707,725.46). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,651.
IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
