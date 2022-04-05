Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $49.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMUX traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 110,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,824. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Immunic has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

