Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $34.35

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.35, but opened at $33.61. Immunocore shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 558 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IMCR shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 495.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Immunocore by 260.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,052,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 760,563 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Immunocore by 245.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $7,339,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter valued at $6,506,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 34.5% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

