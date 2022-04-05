Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New $16.82 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,821,000. Apple comprises 1.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.21.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

