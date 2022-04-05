Indexed Finance Tops One Day Volume of $3,382.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $3,382.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00002614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.