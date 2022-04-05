Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,903,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,155,000 after buying an additional 835,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,710,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,025,000 after buying an additional 404,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.