Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Increased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after buying an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,496,000 after buying an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 878,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

