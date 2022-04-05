Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.35, but opened at $20.25. Innoviva shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 18 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innoviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a current ratio of 54.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,399,000 after buying an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,520,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,359,000 after buying an additional 72,372 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

