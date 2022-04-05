InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 35,170 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a PE ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

