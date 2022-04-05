Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IHT opened at $2.92 on Friday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

