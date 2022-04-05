Insider Buying: Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK) Insider Acquires 40,881 Shares of Stock

Etherstack plc (ASX:ESK – Get Rating) insider Peter Stephens acquired 40,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$13,899.54 ($10,450.78).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Etherstack (Get Rating)
