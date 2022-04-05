Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys 6,827 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FORA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $14.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Forian by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forian during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Forian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

