Insider Buying: i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Acquires 885 Shares of Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX – Get Rating) insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).
IX traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). 900 shares of the stock were exchanged. has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Friday.
I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.
Featured Articles
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
- No Surprises As Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Moves Back On Top
- The Top 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in April
- Lululemon Stock is Stretching Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.