Insider Buying: i(x) Net Zero Plc (LON:IX) Insider Acquires 885 Shares of Stock

i(x) Net Zero Plc insider Steven Michael Oyer acquired 885 shares of i(x) Net Zero stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £663.75 ($870.49).

IX traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). 900 shares of the stock were exchanged. has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero in a research note on Friday.

i(x) Net Zero Company Profile

I(X) Net Zero PLC operates as an investment company with focus on energy transition and sustainability in the built environment. The company also operates as a broker/dealer and provides investment banking services to its clients. Its services consist of placement agent and related advisory services.

