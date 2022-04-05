Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CFO Sells 4,375 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LSCC traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.37. 69,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,374. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after purchasing an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

