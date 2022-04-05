Insider Selling: Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Sells 66,700 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 66,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $146,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $351,165.95.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 48,141 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $101,096.10.

On Friday, March 25th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 207,075 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $443,140.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 454,774 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $959,573.14.

On Monday, March 21st, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52.

On Thursday, March 17th, Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 25,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $54,000.00.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $184.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Man Group plc bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $2,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,378,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 843.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 576,255 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 187,918 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.