Insider Selling: Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Insider Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).
LON RMV traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 658.18 ($8.63). 1,526,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,746. Rightmove plc has a 12 month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 699.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.
Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.
Featured Articles
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.