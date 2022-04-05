Insider Selling: Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Insider Sells 2,313 Shares of Stock

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

LON RMV traded up GBX 1.18 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 658.18 ($8.63). 1,526,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,746. Rightmove plc has a 12 month low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 643.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 699.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Get Rightmove alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RMV shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.