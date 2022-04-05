Insider Selling: Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells 10,027 Shares of Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Staffline Group alerts:

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).

STAF stock opened at GBX 61.49 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32. The firm has a market cap of £101.92 million and a P/E ratio of 61.49. Staffline Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 61.38.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.