Insider Selling: The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $229,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. 290,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,102. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $31,588,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.