Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of IFS stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.90 million. Analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFS. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

