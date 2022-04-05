Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides financial products and services. The Company’s business segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is based in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFS. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $36.81.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 38.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

