International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,473 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 944,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.