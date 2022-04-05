Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Gap Up to $83.14

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.14, but opened at $85.69. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $86.21, with a volume of 2,036 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.